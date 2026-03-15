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Iranian Women's Soccer Squad Divided Over Refugee Decision

Three members of Iran's women's soccer team, who initially accepted refugee visas in Australia, have decided to return to Iran. This move leaves three out of the original seven in Australia. The decision comes amid heightened safety concerns and political tensions, sparking international discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-03-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 09:41 IST
Iranian Women's Soccer Squad Divided Over Refugee Decision
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In a recent development, three members of Iran's women's soccer team have opted to return to their homeland, despite previously accepting refugee visas in Australia. This was confirmed by Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.

The players were part of an initial group of seven who chose to stay in Australia amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Their departure has reignited discussions about their safety and the political implications of their decision.

President Donald Trump and Iranian groups in Australia had urged the Australian government to step in for the players who initially decided against returning to Iran. However, Iranian media outlets have portrayed the return as a political triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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