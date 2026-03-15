Middle East Tensions Force Suspension of Key F1 Races

In a significant shift for the Formula 1 season, the races planned in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been suspended due to heightened security concerns linked to tensions in the Middle East involving Iran. The FIA and F1 confirmed the decision on Sunday, citing the ongoing situation following attacks by the United States and Israel.

Originally scheduled for April, the races in Bahrain on the 12th and Jeddah on the 19th will not proceed, and no replacements are planned. 'While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April,' a statement from F1 read, underscoring the challenges of an already tight schedule.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety, echoing FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's remarks on community well-being. While rescheduling hasn't been ruled out, the decision highlights the complex logistics involved in hosting such global events under current conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)