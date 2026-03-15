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Mubassina Mohammed Leaps to Gold at Indian Open Jumps

Mubassina Mohammed, a rising female long jumper, clinched gold with a jump of 6.38m at the fifth Indian Open Jumps Competition. The event, held at Anju Bobby George Foundation Campus, marked a personal best for the 20-year-old. Bhavani Yadav secured silver, while Kusuma Ravada earned bronze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:40 IST
Mubassina Mohammed Leaps to Gold at Indian Open Jumps

At the fifth Indian Open Jumps Competition, rising star Mubassina Mohammed soared to victory, clinching the long jump gold with an impressive 6.38m leap. Hosted at the esteemed Anju Bobby George Foundation Campus, the 20-year-old showcased her prowess, surpassing her personal best of 6.36m.

Representing the Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation, Mubassina delivered a steady performance with a series of strong jumps, culminating in her gold-winning effort. Her competitors, Bhavani Yadav from Railways and Kusuma Ravada, also represented the foundation. They claimed silver and bronze with jumps of 6.27m and 6.08m, respectively.

The event featured several categories, with participants excelling in various disciplines. Notable performances included men's long jump, pole vault events, and women's high jump and triple jump. The competition highlighted emerging talents and set the stage for future athletic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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