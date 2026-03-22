PSL Matches Go Behind Closed Doors Amid Fuel Crisis

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to launch its upcoming matches in Lahore and Karachi without a live audience, as announced by Pakistan's Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi. This decision follows a severe fuel shortage linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The league, initially planning to open across six locations, has been scaled down to two venues and has canceled its opening ceremony. Fans will be eligible for ticket refunds, as confirmed by Naqvi in a press conference, where he expressed hopes for a return to normalcy in the region.

The government's mandate to limit public movement, including closing schools and increasing Eid holidays, influenced this decision. Naqvi emphasized the importance of continuing the PSL despite challenges, underscoring its international significance and the involvement of foreign players.

(With inputs from agencies.)