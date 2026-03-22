Left Menu

PSL Matches Go Behind Closed Doors Amid Fuel Crisis

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will hold its initial matches without spectators in Lahore and Karachi due to a fuel shortage stemming from Middle East conflicts. The league has cancelled its opening ceremony and reduced venues, while offering refunds to fans and prioritizing essential operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:12 IST
PSL Matches Go Behind Closed Doors Amid Fuel Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to launch its upcoming matches in Lahore and Karachi without a live audience, as announced by Pakistan's Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi. This decision follows a severe fuel shortage linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The league, initially planning to open across six locations, has been scaled down to two venues and has canceled its opening ceremony. Fans will be eligible for ticket refunds, as confirmed by Naqvi in a press conference, where he expressed hopes for a return to normalcy in the region.

The government's mandate to limit public movement, including closing schools and increasing Eid holidays, influenced this decision. Naqvi emphasized the importance of continuing the PSL despite challenges, underscoring its international significance and the involvement of foreign players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026