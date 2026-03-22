Brobbey's Last-Minute Heroics Shine in Thrilling Tyne-Wear Derby
Brian Brobbey's dramatic goal in the 90th minute secured a 2-1 victory for Sunderland against Newcastle in the Tyne-Wear derby. The win, achieved at St James' Park, propelled Sunderland to the 11th spot in the Premier League, surpassing Newcastle. The match also saw controversy due to discriminatory crowd behavior.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a thrilling finish to the Tyne-Wear derby, Brian Brobbey delivered a game-winning goal in the 90th minute, leading Sunderland to a 2-1 victory over Newcastle at St James' Park. Brobbey's decisive strike came after Chemsdine Talbi equalized for Sunderland, cancelling out an early goal from Newcastle's Anthony Gordon.
The match was marred by an incident of discriminatory abuse from the crowd directed at Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida, causing a temporary halt in play. The police confirmed one arrest in connection with tense pre-match scenes outside the stadium.
As Sunderland celebrated their Premier League double over Newcastle, the victory moved them up to 11th place, leapfrogging their rivals. Fans were treated to more football action later, as relegation contenders Tottenham and Nottingham Forest, as well as Aston Villa and West Ham, took to the field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Racial Abuse Halts Premier League Derby Between Newcastle and Sunderland
Liverpool's Premier League Struggles: A Disjointed Display
Premier League Drama: Relegation Danger and Top-Four Chase Heat Up
Premier League's Champions League Exodus: Unpacking English Clubs' Fall
Premier League Extends Away Ticket Price Cap: A Boost for Fans