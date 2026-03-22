Brobbey's Last-Minute Heroics Shine in Thrilling Tyne-Wear Derby

In a thrilling finish to the Tyne-Wear derby, Brian Brobbey delivered a game-winning goal in the 90th minute, leading Sunderland to a 2-1 victory over Newcastle at St James' Park. Brobbey's decisive strike came after Chemsdine Talbi equalized for Sunderland, cancelling out an early goal from Newcastle's Anthony Gordon.

The match was marred by an incident of discriminatory abuse from the crowd directed at Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida, causing a temporary halt in play. The police confirmed one arrest in connection with tense pre-match scenes outside the stadium.

As Sunderland celebrated their Premier League double over Newcastle, the victory moved them up to 11th place, leapfrogging their rivals. Fans were treated to more football action later, as relegation contenders Tottenham and Nottingham Forest, as well as Aston Villa and West Ham, took to the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)