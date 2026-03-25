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India's Lacrosse Triumphs at Asian Games: A Golden Future Awaits

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya celebrated the Indian lacrosse teams' gold medals at the Asian Lacrosse Games in Riyadh, urging focus on qualifying for the LA 2028 Olympics. The men's and women's teams excelled, marking a significant step in India's emergence in this growing sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:45 IST
India's Lacrosse Triumphs at Asian Games: A Golden Future Awaits
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with Lacrosse teams. (Photo/Sports Ministry). Image Credit: ANI
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Mansukh Mandaviya, India's Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, applauded the Indian men's and women's lacrosse teams for their gold medal victories at the Asian Lacrosse Games held in Riyadh. He encouraged the athletes to aim for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, emphasizing determination and consistent effort.

Describing lacrosse as an emerging sport in India, Mandaviya recognized this achievement as a pivotal moment in international exposure for the teams. He underscored the importance of hard work and the role of government programs like Khelo India in supporting athletes, while highlighting passion and perseverance as essential.

The Indian teams showcased a dominant performance in Riyadh, winning in the Sixes format against Iraq (men) and Pakistan (women). The diverse squad featured athletes from across India, symbolizing the unity and talent that fueled this success. Upcoming competitions in China and Australia will further the journey toward Olympic qualification.

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