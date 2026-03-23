NYC's Fast Food Schedule Mishaps: A $1.5 Million Wake-Up Call
A Taco Bell and Dunkin franchisee settles with NYC for $1.5 million over scheduling law violations, marking a significant enforcement win. The settlement highlights the city's commitment to worker protections, as further actions are taken against additional violators. Starbucks had previously faced similar penalties for infringing on scheduling laws.
In a landmark settlement, a Taco Bell and Dunkin franchisee will pay over $1.5 million to resolve charges brought by New York City. Accusations revolved around the franchisee's failure to adhere to local scheduling laws, as reported by the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection on Monday.
Further legal actions are being pursued against a separate Dunkin franchisee, QSR Management LLC, accused of similar infractions. This announcement continues NYC's strong stance on worker protection, following a $38.9 million settlement with Starbucks for analogous breaches last December.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani, an advocate for stringent enforcement of labor laws, supports the city's proactive measures. Though criticized by business groups as restrictive, these laws aim to curb 'on-call scheduling' practices, mirroring legislation adopted in other major U.S. cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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