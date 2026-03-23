NYC's Fast Food Schedule Mishaps: A $1.5 Million Wake-Up Call

In a landmark settlement, a Taco Bell and Dunkin franchisee will pay over $1.5 million to resolve charges brought by New York City. Accusations revolved around the franchisee's failure to adhere to local scheduling laws, as reported by the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection on Monday.

Further legal actions are being pursued against a separate Dunkin franchisee, QSR Management LLC, accused of similar infractions. This announcement continues NYC's strong stance on worker protection, following a $38.9 million settlement with Starbucks for analogous breaches last December.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, an advocate for stringent enforcement of labor laws, supports the city's proactive measures. Though criticized by business groups as restrictive, these laws aim to curb 'on-call scheduling' practices, mirroring legislation adopted in other major U.S. cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)