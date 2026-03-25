Kiwis and Proteas Gain Ground in Explosive T20I Series
New Zealand and South African fast bowlers have advanced in ICC Men's T20I rankings following standout performances in their series. New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj notably rose in ranks. The rankings change comes as players consistently performed, pivotal in their respective teams' momentum.
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In a gripping ICC Men's T20I series against South Africa, New Zealand's fast bowlers have made impressive strides in the latest rankings, capitalizing on standout performances during the ongoing contest. The series, which has seen dynamic shifts in momentum, has positively impacted players from both teams, the ICC website notes.
Auckland hosted New Zealand's pivotal victory in the third T20I, where Lockie Ferguson delivered a remarkable spell of 1/9, earning the Player of the Match accolade. This performance catapulted Ferguson 12 places up to a joint 39th position in the T20I bowler rankings. He joined fellow New Zealand bowlers Ben Sears, Kyle Jamieson, and Zakary Foulkes, who all rose in rankings thanks to their consistent displays.
South African players have not been left out, with bowlers registering notable ranking improvements. Stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj climbed five places to 47th, with Ottneil Baartman and Gerald Coetzee also making significant gains. All-rounder George Linde emerged as a positive force for South Africa, moving to 22nd in the all-rounder rankings. Meanwhile, rankings at the top remain stable, with Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and India's Abhishek Sharma holding their top spots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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