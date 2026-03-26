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Sports Spotlight: Major League Updates and Decisions

The latest sports news includes Victor Hedman's temporary leave from the Tampa Bay Lightning, NBA's potential expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle, and Ohio State's pro day attracting numerous decision-makers. The NFL-backed flag football event garnered lukewarm viewership, while standout MLB rookies await breakout moments this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 05:24 IST
Sports Spotlight: Major League Updates and Decisions
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Tampa Bay Lightning's captain, Victor Hedman, is on a temporary leave for personal reasons, missing several games due to an illness.

The NBA Board of Governors is exploring expansion into Las Vegas and Seattle, reflecting strong market interest. Meanwhile, Ohio State's pro day drew significant attention, showcasing promising talent primed for the NFL draft.

Viewership for the NFL-sponsored Flag Football Classic was modest, averaging just over 640,000 viewers, highlighting the event's struggle to captivate a larger audience. As the MLB season kicks off, fans are eager to see potential breakout stars in action this year.

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