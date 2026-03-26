Odisha Government Backs Down on Controversial Salary Hike Bills

The Odisha government has decided to retract four controversial bills aimed at significantly increasing the salaries, allowances, and pensions of state lawmakers, ministers, the chief minister, and assembly leaders.

These bills, which sailed through the Assembly in December 2025, faced massive public backlash for proposing a more than threefold salary hike, moving from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh a month for MLAs. Chief Minister's salary was also set to rise substantially from Rs 98,000 to Rs 3.74 lakh.

The proposed changes sparked public outrage, partly led by CPI(M) member Laxman Munda's opposition and further fueled by BJD president Naveen Patnaik's decision to forgo the increased salary. In response to the public sentiment, the legislature intends to scrap the bills, pending the governor's approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)