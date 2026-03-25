Coco Gauff Battles Impostor Syndrome to Reach Miami Open Semi-Finals

Coco Gauff, currently ranked world number four, has shared her struggles with impostor syndrome after achieving a significant victory over Switzerland's Belinda Bencic to secure a place in the Miami Open semi-finals for the first time.

The talented 22-year-old triumphed over Bencic with a score of 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, striking a milestone as the youngest American player to make it this far at the Miami tournament since Serena Williams in 2004. Despite this, Gauff acknowledges feeling like her accomplishments belong to someone else.

As a two-time Grand Slam champion, Gauff is focusing on boosting her self-confidence with her coach's help. She is set to face Czech player Karolina Muchova in Thursday's semi-final, where she hopes to continue her winning streak against her familiar competitor.

(With inputs from agencies.)