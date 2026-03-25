Left Menu

Coco Gauff Battles Impostor Syndrome to Reach Miami Open Semi-Finals

Coco Gauff, world number four, advances to the Miami Open semi-finals, defeating Belinda Bencic. At 22, she feels impostor syndrome despite her achievements. Gauff aims to overcome self-doubt with her coach's support. Next, she faces Karolina Muchova, having won all previous encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:38 IST
Coco Gauff Battles Impostor Syndrome to Reach Miami Open Semi-Finals
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff, currently ranked world number four, has shared her struggles with impostor syndrome after achieving a significant victory over Switzerland's Belinda Bencic to secure a place in the Miami Open semi-finals for the first time.

The talented 22-year-old triumphed over Bencic with a score of 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, striking a milestone as the youngest American player to make it this far at the Miami tournament since Serena Williams in 2004. Despite this, Gauff acknowledges feeling like her accomplishments belong to someone else.

As a two-time Grand Slam champion, Gauff is focusing on boosting her self-confidence with her coach's help. She is set to face Czech player Karolina Muchova in Thursday's semi-final, where she hopes to continue her winning streak against her familiar competitor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026