Golden Triumphs and Rain Delays: A Glimpse into Khelo India Tribal Games
Arunachal Pradesh's Nedi Ngi won gold in women's 5000m at Khelo India Tribal Games, while Maharashtra dominated the men's event. Karnataka leads the medals table with notable performances in wrestling. Odisha reached the hockey finals against Mizoram. Rain disruptions limited Monday's events.
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- India
Arunachal Pradesh's standout athlete Nedi Ngi claimed victory in the women's 5000m run at the Khelo India Tribal Games. Her strategic pacing led to a gold medal finish, clocking 18:24.66s. Maharashtra shone in the men's division, with Govind Padekar and Suraj Mashi taking gold and silver, respectively.
Karnataka widened its lead atop the leaderboard, securing gold medals in wrestling on Monday. Rohan Doddamani's technical win in the 60kg greco roman final and Manisha's hard-fought victory added to their medal count. The state now has 17 golds, leading the second-placed Odisha.
Meanwhile, Odisha advanced to the hockey finals after a dominant win over Madhya Pradesh. They will face Mizoram, who narrowly defeated Jharkhand. Rain caused some events to be cancelled, but the competitive spirit remained unchanged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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