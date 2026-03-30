Left Menu

Golden Triumphs and Rain Delays: A Glimpse into Khelo India Tribal Games

Arunachal Pradesh's Nedi Ngi won gold in women's 5000m at Khelo India Tribal Games, while Maharashtra dominated the men's event. Karnataka leads the medals table with notable performances in wrestling. Odisha reached the hockey finals against Mizoram. Rain disruptions limited Monday's events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:30 IST
Golden Triumphs and Rain Delays: A Glimpse into Khelo India Tribal Games
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's standout athlete Nedi Ngi claimed victory in the women's 5000m run at the Khelo India Tribal Games. Her strategic pacing led to a gold medal finish, clocking 18:24.66s. Maharashtra shone in the men's division, with Govind Padekar and Suraj Mashi taking gold and silver, respectively.

Karnataka widened its lead atop the leaderboard, securing gold medals in wrestling on Monday. Rohan Doddamani's technical win in the 60kg greco roman final and Manisha's hard-fought victory added to their medal count. The state now has 17 golds, leading the second-placed Odisha.

Meanwhile, Odisha advanced to the hockey finals after a dominant win over Madhya Pradesh. They will face Mizoram, who narrowly defeated Jharkhand. Rain caused some events to be cancelled, but the competitive spirit remained unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Urges India's Diplomatic Role in West Asia Peace Initiative

Omar Abdullah Urges India's Diplomatic Role in West Asia Peace Initiative

 India
2
Audit Uncovers Major Administrative Flaws at Himachal Pradesh University

Audit Uncovers Major Administrative Flaws at Himachal Pradesh University

 India
3
Decoding Relationships and Residences: FAQs for the 16th Census

Decoding Relationships and Residences: FAQs for the 16th Census

 India
4
Ethics Clash: Inside HDFC Bank's Leadership Shake-Up

Ethics Clash: Inside HDFC Bank's Leadership Shake-Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026