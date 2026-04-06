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Retirement for the Team: R Ashwin's Bold Decision

Former off-spinner R Ashwin reveals how a mentally challenging period at Chennai Super Kings led to his decision to retire from IPL after 2025. He explains his departure aimed to spare the franchise's dilemma of deciding his fate, while helping them save funds for younger talent recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:54 IST
Retirement for the Team: R Ashwin's Bold Decision
Ashwin
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian off-spinner R Ashwin opened up about his premature exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL), citing a mentally disturbing phase during his stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In his YouTube show 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin, who exited international cricket in 2024 before bidding farewell to the IPL recently, explained how he made the call to step away for the greater good of the franchise. Ashwin shared that though he felt he could play longer, the emotional strain was too overwhelming amidst his limited on-field role during the 2025 season.

CSK, struggling this season, had only featured Ashwin in nine matches out of 14. Consequently, he felt his departure saved the team from having a dilemma over his retention while freeing up a significant purse, allowing them to reinvest in younger players. His departure, he noted, freed up Rs 10 crore, offering CSK greater flexibility in team rebuilding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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