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Indian U20 Women's Team Faces Must-Win Clash Against Chinese Taipei

The Indian U20 women's team is set to face Chinese Taipei in a crucial AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup match on April 8, 2026. Both teams are aiming for their first tournament victory to reach the quarter-finals, with India's hopes hinging on securing one of the best third-placed slots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:08 IST
Indian U20 Women's Team Faces Must-Win Clash Against Chinese Taipei
Indian U20 women's national team (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

On Tuesday, April 8, 2026, the Indian U20 women's national team will face a must-win scenario against Chinese Taipei in their final Group C matchup of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand. A victory is vital for India to keep their quarter-final dreams alive, as per the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The match is scheduled to kick off at 14:30 IST at the Pathum Thani Stadium.

Both India and Chinese Taipei enter the showdown in similar straits, having suffered defeats against Japan and Australia. With India's goal difference at -11 compared to Chinese Taipei's -7, the Indian team faces an uphill task in their effort to secure a quarter-final spot as one of the two best third-placed teams across groups. Their journey will be eased if the Group A contest between Vietnam and Bangladesh or the Group B encounter between Uzbekistan and Jordan concludes in a draw, potentially allowing the winners of the India vs Chinese Taipei match to advance regardless of goal difference. Conversely, wins in both those games would necessitate a hefty victory margin for India.

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson has underscored the need for strength and determination. "We need focus in both penalty areas, enhancing our defense and scoring mechanisms," he emphasized. The Young Tigresses' potential glimpses in prior matches must be succeeded by resolute performance and tactical sharpness against a formidable Chinese Taipei side.

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