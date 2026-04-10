Choi Min-jeong Announces Retirement After 2026–27 Season

South Korean Olympic speed skater Choi Min-jeong has announced her plan to retire after the 2026–27 season. The 27-year-old athlete, who has collected four gold and three silver medals over her illustrious career, declared her intention following the conclusion of the national team trials at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul.

Choi told reporters that this might be her last attempt at the national team trials. If she qualifies, the next season will be her final representation on behalf of South Korea. Her commitment to stepping down comes after taking a silver medal in the 1,500 meters event at the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

The 2026 games marked her final Olympic appearance, as Choi feels it's time to conclude her competitive journey at the international level. Her legacy in speed skating remains cemented through her Olympic successes and influence in South Korean sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)