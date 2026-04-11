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Rory McIlroy's Master's Journey: From Playoff Victory to Commanding Lead

Rory McIlroy showcased exceptional skill at the Masters, building a record 36-hole lead. His breathtaking performance, marked by a seven-under-par 65, puts him ahead by six shots. McIlroy, who secured the career Grand Slam last year, maintains a liberated approach, focusing on retaining his lead amidst fierce competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:06 IST
Rory McIlroy's Master's Journey: From Playoff Victory to Commanding Lead
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy demonstrated remarkable prowess at the Masters, delivering an impressive seven-under-par 65 to establish a significant lead. His performance has secured a record 36-hole advantage, positioning him six strokes ahead of contenders Sam Burns and Patrick Reed.

Having completed a career Grand Slam at last year's tournament, McIlroy credits a weight lifted off his shoulders for his confident play. He has embraced a liberated mindset, decisive on keeping momentum through the final rounds.

The challenges of Augusta National are no stranger to McIlroy, who infamously lost a lead in 2011. With focused determination, he plans to avoid leaderboard distractions and remain concentrated on his own game plan.

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