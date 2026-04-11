Rory McIlroy's Master's Journey: From Playoff Victory to Commanding Lead

Rory McIlroy demonstrated remarkable prowess at the Masters, delivering an impressive seven-under-par 65 to establish a significant lead. His performance has secured a record 36-hole advantage, positioning him six strokes ahead of contenders Sam Burns and Patrick Reed.

Having completed a career Grand Slam at last year's tournament, McIlroy credits a weight lifted off his shoulders for his confident play. He has embraced a liberated mindset, decisive on keeping momentum through the final rounds.

The challenges of Augusta National are no stranger to McIlroy, who infamously lost a lead in 2011. With focused determination, he plans to avoid leaderboard distractions and remain concentrated on his own game plan.