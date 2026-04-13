Union Berlin Stands Strong Behind Marie-Louise Eta Amid Sexist Remarks

Marie-Louise Eta has broken new ground as the first female head coach in one of Europe's elite soccer leagues, marking a significant milestone for women in sports. Union Berlin has publicly backed Eta, responding strongly to sexist comments circulating on social media regarding her capabilities.

As she prepares for her first Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg, Eta faces scrutiny that questions her suitability for the role due to her gender. Union Berlin has firmly rejected such criticisms, branding them as sexist and reaffirming their support for Eta's leadership.

Eta, an experienced member of Union Berlin's coaching staff, has been appointed interim coach for the season's final five games. The decision has drawn commendation, including from Berlin's mayor Kai Wegner, despite minor hiccups in communication. Union Berlin stands united with Eta, aiming to secure their Bundesliga status.

(With inputs from agencies.)