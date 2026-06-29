Cricket's Olympic Comeback: T20 Set to Thrill at LA 2028
Cricket is set to return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games with a six-team tournament. The International Cricket Council's rankings will determine participation, with one team each from the continents. A special global qualifier will finalize the line-up for both men and women's competitions.
Cricket is making its Olympic return at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, featuring a thrilling six-team Twenty20 tournament for both men and women.
The International Cricket Council rankings by December 31, 2026, will determine the squads, ensuring diverse global representation.
A global qualifier will decide the remaining slots, with all eyes on the competitive showdown in LA.