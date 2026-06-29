New Zealand Inches Closer to Test Series Victory
New Zealand is on the verge of clinching a victory against England in the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. With only three wickets remaining, the Kiwis look set to secure the series in this decisive Test match.
New Zealand is poised to secure a notable victory against England in the third Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
The Kiwis need just three more wickets to win the series after dominating much of the game.
The match has captivated cricket enthusiasts, marking a significant moment in international cricket.