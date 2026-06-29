Wimbledon Players Resume Media Duties Amid Unresolved Issues

The Worlds Top Tennis Players Have Said They Will Resume Normal Media Duties At Wimbledon From Monday After Constructive Weekend Talks With The Grand Slams Organisers

The elite of the tennis world are set to return to their media obligations at Wimbledon starting Monday, following constructive conversations with the tournament organizers over the weekend. Despite this move, significant issues remain unresolved, industry sources have revealed.

In an official statement, players indicated their demands for a larger share of the Grand Slam revenue, better welfare measures, and a greater say in decision-making, pointing to the constructive dialogue with Wimbledon. Discussions were instigated by former WTA chief executive Larry Scott, representing the players' interests.

While Wimbledon announced a record year-on-year 20% hike in prize money, players remain unsatisfied. They call for a prize pool equating to a minimum of 16% of the event's revenue, exceeding the current 15%. Meanwhile, the All England Club has been reinvesting surplus returns into national tennis activities, according to their chair, Debbie Jevans.