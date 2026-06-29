Wimbledon Players Resume Media Duties Amid Unresolved Issues
The world's top tennis players will resume normal media duties at Wimbledon following discussions with organizers, despite unresolved issues concerning prize money and player involvement. Represented by former WTA CEO Larry Scott, players seek a larger share of revenue and improved welfare. Further dialogue is expected throughout the tournament.
The elite of the tennis world are set to return to their media obligations at Wimbledon starting Monday, following constructive conversations with the tournament organizers over the weekend. Despite this move, significant issues remain unresolved, industry sources have revealed.
In an official statement, players indicated their demands for a larger share of the Grand Slam revenue, better welfare measures, and a greater say in decision-making, pointing to the constructive dialogue with Wimbledon. Discussions were instigated by former WTA chief executive Larry Scott, representing the players' interests.
While Wimbledon announced a record year-on-year 20% hike in prize money, players remain unsatisfied. They call for a prize pool equating to a minimum of 16% of the event's revenue, exceeding the current 15%. Meanwhile, the All England Club has been reinvesting surplus returns into national tennis activities, according to their chair, Debbie Jevans.