Thrilling Debuts and Upsets Mark Opening Day at Wimbledon

The opening day of Wimbledon saw exciting results as several debutants advanced to the second round while notable players faced unexpected challenges. American Learner Tien and Spaniard Rafa Jodar celebrated their first victories, while Pablo Carreno Busta secured a win following Denis Shapovalov's retirement. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula and Belinda Bencic continued their strong performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The First Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Sawangkaew And Tien Reach Second Round Polands Maja Chwalinska Slipped And Suffered An Injury Before Ending Her Wimbledon Debut With A Loss Against Mananchaya Sawangkaew In The Mens Draw | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:13 IST
Thrilling Debuts and Upsets Mark Opening Day at Wimbledon
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The first day at Wimbledon unraveled a series of captivating matches, with 20-year-old American Learner Tien grabbing attention by advancing to the second round after defeating Czech Dalibor Svrcina in the men's singles.

Rafa Jodar from Spain marked his debut with a commanding win over Britain's Felix Gill, while veteran Denis Shapovalov retired due to injury, allowing Pablo Carreno Busta to register his first-ever win at Wimbledon.

Notably, Swiss Belinda Bencic and American Jessica Pegula succeeded in their outings, demonstrating both prowess and determination to overcome their respective challengers.

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