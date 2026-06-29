Thrilling Debuts and Upsets Mark Opening Day at Wimbledon

Highlights Of The First Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Sawangkaew And Tien Reach Second Round Polands Maja Chwalinska Slipped And Suffered An Injury Before Ending Her Wimbledon Debut With A Loss Against Mananchaya Sawangkaew In The Mens Draw

The first day at Wimbledon unraveled a series of captivating matches, with 20-year-old American Learner Tien grabbing attention by advancing to the second round after defeating Czech Dalibor Svrcina in the men's singles.

Rafa Jodar from Spain marked his debut with a commanding win over Britain's Felix Gill, while veteran Denis Shapovalov retired due to injury, allowing Pablo Carreno Busta to register his first-ever win at Wimbledon.

Notably, Swiss Belinda Bencic and American Jessica Pegula succeeded in their outings, demonstrating both prowess and determination to overcome their respective challengers.