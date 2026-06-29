Czech National Team Coach Miroslav Koubek Resigned His Post On Monday After The Teams Poor World Cup Showing That Generated Harsh Criticism At Home Over The Yearolds Decisions During The Tournament Koubek Blamed Stupid Mistakes And Exhaustion From Heavy Travel For His Teams World Cup Exit After A Defeat By Cohosts Mexico In Their Last Match Left Them Bottom Of Group A With Only One Point Gained In A Draw With South Africa A Media Campaign Based On A Number Of Halftruths And Fabrications Against Me Also Contributed To My Decision

Miroslav Koubek, coach of the Czech national football team, stepped down on Monday after facing severe criticism for the team's disappointing World Cup performance.

Koubek attributed the exit to 'stupid mistakes' and 'fatigue from heavy travel,' following their final 3-0 loss to co-hosts Mexico, which left the team at the bottom of Group A.

Koubek's tenure was further complicated by media scrutiny and scrutiny on tactics, particularly the decision to bench star striker Patrik Schick against Mexico.