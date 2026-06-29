Czech Coach Miroslav Koubek Resigns After World Cup Controversy
Czech national football team coach Miroslav Koubek resigned following criticism over the team's poor World Cup performance. Citing 'stupid mistakes' and fatigue as factors, Koubek also mentioned media scrutiny influenced his decision. The Czech team struggled, finishing last in Group A after a 3-0 defeat by Mexico.
Miroslav Koubek, coach of the Czech national football team, stepped down on Monday after facing severe criticism for the team's disappointing World Cup performance.
Koubek attributed the exit to 'stupid mistakes' and 'fatigue from heavy travel,' following their final 3-0 loss to co-hosts Mexico, which left the team at the bottom of Group A.
Koubek's tenure was further complicated by media scrutiny and scrutiny on tactics, particularly the decision to bench star striker Patrik Schick against Mexico.