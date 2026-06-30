World Cup 2026: Underdogs Rise to Challenge European Giants

The exits of Germany and the Netherlands from the World Cup highlight a shift in power dynamics, as underdog teams like Paraguay and Morocco showcase strong tactical skills and resilience, challenging the traditional dominance of European football giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 13:10 IST
World Cup 2026: Underdogs Rise to Challenge European Giants
Morocco's Issa Diop celebrates scoring their first goal with Soufiane Rahimi against Netherlands (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a surprising turn of events, two of Europe's footballing powerhouses, Germany and the Netherlands, have been ousted from the World Cup by lesser-ranked teams Paraguay and Morocco. This development reflects a growing trend in the tournament, where underdog teams are leveraging tactical prowess to overcome traditional giants.

Germany's match against Paraguay ended in a 1-1 draw, only for Paraguay to triumph 4-3 on penalties. Despite Germany's dominance in possession, they were stifled by Paraguay's disciplined defensive setup, ultimately failing to convert opportunities. The match underscored a key lesson: Possession means little without effective penetration.

Meanwhile, Morocco's victory over the Netherlands showcased their evolution from underdogs to formidable contenders. With 70% possession, Morocco created numerous chances against a Dutch side that struggled to maintain their lead. This shift is indicative of a broader trend where countries from outside Europe are increasingly able to compete against the game's traditional elites.

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