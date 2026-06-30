Unforgettable Upsets and Victories Mark Day Two at Wimbledon

Highlights Of The Second Day At Wimbledon On Tuesday Times Gmt Rybakina Through

The sun may have been absent, but the heat was on as Wimbledon continued to unfurl its dramatic saga on the second day, leaving fans breathless with unexpected turns and steadfast triumphs.

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 champion, demonstrated her formidable prowess once again by overcoming a formidable challenge presented by Lois Boisson, securing her place in the next round. Meanwhile, in an unexpected twist, Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen achieved a career-defining victory by toppling American Ben Shelton in a grueling five-set match that extended over four hours.

Elsewhere, the day featured significant performances from major players like Iga Swiatek, who showed resilience to defeat Taylor Townsend. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur made efficient advancements to the second round. Additionally, Jasmine Paolini's spirited comeback and Amanda Anisimova's smooth passage underscored the competitive spirit that defines Wimbledon.