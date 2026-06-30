End of an Era: Neuer's Final Bow in a World Cup Shocker

In a stunning turn of events, Germany's iconic goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, has announced his retirement from international football following Die Mannschaft's unexpected defeat to Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32.

Affectionately dubbed the 'Berlin Wall,' Neuer has been a stalwart for the German national team, contributing significantly to their 2014 World Cup triumph. The match against Paraguay, ending 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, marked the end of an era for the 40-year-old keeper.

With 128 caps to his name, Neuer leaves behind a legacy as one of football's greatest goalkeepers. In an emotional post-match interview with ARD, Neuer confirmed, "Yes," signaling the conclusion of his remarkable international career, which saw him secure the prestigious Golden Glove at the 2014 World Cup.