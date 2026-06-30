Germany's World Cup Struggles: From Glory to Disappointment

Germany's fall from World Cup glory continued with a historic penalty shootout loss to Paraguay, marking their third successive early exit. Coach Julian Nagelsmann, despite wanting to remain, faces uncertainty. The team's performance raises urgent questions about the underlying issues plaguing the once-dominant soccer nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germanys Rollercoaster World Cup Ended In Another Failure On Monday With A Loss On Penalties To Outsiders Paraguay In The Round Of | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:05 IST
Germany's World Cup Struggles: From Glory to Disappointment
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Germany's quest to reclaim World Cup glory collapsed on Monday with a heartbreaking 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay. The loss not only shattered lofty ambitions but sank the former champions deeper into a slump, marking their earliest exit in a competition they once dominated.

As four-time world champions, Germany had never before faced consecutive early exits until they faltered in 2018 and 2022. Under Coach Julian Nagelsmann, they arrived at this year's tournament with high hopes of regaining their elite status, only to return home carrying the burden of being the first German team tumbled out via a shootout.

The pressure mounts for Nagelsmann, the youngest coach to lead a World Cup knockout match in four decades, as calls for change grow. Despite a strong start and securing their group, the Germans crumbled after notable losses to Ecuador, heightening concerns about their ability to tackle physically strong opponents. The defeat, coupled with their recent track record at Euros, amplifies the challenges facing German soccer.

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