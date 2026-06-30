Germany's World Cup Shock: Time for a Football Overhaul

Germany's national football team faces a period of introspection following its early exit from the World Cup. The four-time champions lost 4-3 on penalties to Paraguay, marking their third consecutive early departure from the tournament.

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf emphasized that the association would undertake a thorough review to understand the underlying issues. Since their last World Cup triumph in 2014, the team has struggled in knockout phases, failing to meet expectations.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann, the youngest in a World Cup knockout match in 40 years, expressed his wish to continue but acknowledged that the decision is not his alone. With the team's disappointing performance, there are growing discussions in Germany about leadership and strategy changes.