Tragedy Mars World Cup Celebrations in Mexico City

Two People Died From Suffocation As Thousands Of Fans Crowded Mexico City Streets During World Cup Celebrations

Two individuals tragically lost their lives from suffocation amid jubilant World Cup celebrations in Mexico City, according to the capital's health secretariat on Wednesday.

The deaths occurred at Hamburgo and Lancaster Streets, a hotspot for fans celebrating Mexico's victory over Ecuador, near the iconic Angel of Independence.

The health authority confirmed on social media the passing of a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman after extensive resuscitation efforts proved unsuccessful.