Tragedy Mars World Cup Celebrations in Mexico City
Two people died from suffocation during celebratory gatherings in Mexico City after Mexico's World Cup triumph over Ecuador. The victims, a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were caught in the crowd near the Angel of Independence. Despite efforts, both succumbed to suffocation.
Two individuals tragically lost their lives from suffocation amid jubilant World Cup celebrations in Mexico City, according to the capital's health secretariat on Wednesday.
The deaths occurred at Hamburgo and Lancaster Streets, a hotspot for fans celebrating Mexico's victory over Ecuador, near the iconic Angel of Independence.
The health authority confirmed on social media the passing of a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman after extensive resuscitation efforts proved unsuccessful.
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