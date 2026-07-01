India's Green Energy Mission: Powering the Future with Renewables
India is ramping up alternative energy efforts, focusing on wind and solar to meet rising electricity demands. Parliamentary Energy Committee Chair Shrirang Barne highlights plans to increase renewable energy, tackle pollution, and boost national grid resilience, addressing summer power spikes and storage capacity challenges.
As India faces rising electricity demands, particularly during the scorching summer months, a pivot towards green energy is becoming increasingly crucial. This sentiment was echoed by Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy, following a comprehensive review of the country's clean energy roadmap.
Barne detailed discussions centered on amplifying India's wind energy production, aspiring to bolster capacity by 2030 amid the escalating need for sustainable power solutions. The panel assessed strategies to integrate burgeoning wind and solar projects into the national grid, bolstering resilience against seasonal demand surges.
He also highlighted the connection between soaring temperatures and electricity usage, attributing increased consumption to urban growth and rising reliance on cooling appliances. Notably, Barne underscored ongoing governmental efforts to augment supply and forestall future burdens, whilst driving green energy adoption to mitigate pollution as part of a broader national commitment.
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