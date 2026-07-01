India's Platform Economy: Balancing Growth with Worker Welfare

Stakeholders from government, industry, and labor administration emphasize the need for a balanced regulatory framework for India's platform economy. Discussions focus on social security for gig workers and maintaining entrepreneurial flexibility. The meeting, organized by FICCI and AIOE, highlights the platform economy's role in employment, inclusion, and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:16 IST
India's Platform Economy: Balancing Growth with Worker Welfare
Stakeholders call for balanced regulatory framework to support India's growing platform economy (Photo-FICCI) . Image Credit: ANI

Stakeholders from across government, industry, and labor administration have united in a call for a balanced and future-oriented regulatory framework for India's burgeoning platform economy. This initiative aims to harness the sector's potential as a key driver of employment, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion in the country.

The dialogue comes as Maharashtra gears up to implement social security protections for gig and platform workers under the new Code on Social Security. Participants underscored the necessity of enhancing worker welfare without undermining the flexibility and innovation that have fueled the rapid expansion of the platform economy.

The consultation, organized by FICCI in cooperation with the All-India Organization of Employers (AIOE), convened government officials, labor administrators, industry bodies, and leading platform companies. Discussions addressed crucial topics like social security implementation, grievance mechanisms, regulatory clarity, compliance readiness, and global standards for platform work.

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