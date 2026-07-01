German Soccer Scandal: Nationwide Search Launched

German investigators conducted nationwide searches, including at the DFB soccer association, to probe suspected ticket and hospitality violations for the 2024 European Championship. The raids focused on a German and a French national. Allegations involve unauthorized distribution of tickets and hospitality benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | German Investigators Launched Nationwide Searches On Wednesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 14:29 IST
German Soccer Scandal: Nationwide Search Launched
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German authorities carried out extensive searches on Wednesday, targeting various locations including the offices of the DFB, the country's soccer association. This move is part of an ongoing investigation into suspected violations related to ticket distribution and hospitality arrangements for the upcoming 2024 European Championship.

The probe is centered on allegations involving a German national from Gelsenkirchen and a French counterpart. They are suspected of receiving unauthorized benefits, including hotel stays and game tickets, reportedly worth €2,400.

The investigation has raised concerns regarding the allocation of several thousand tickets, which may have been improperly assigned to preferred guests. Prosecutors have remained tight-lipped about the case as inquiries continue across various German cities.

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