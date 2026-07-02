Midfield Battle Looms as Portugal Faces Croatia in World Cup Clash

In the build-up to the FIFA World Cup round of 32 match, Croatia's coach Zlatko Dalic highlights a looming 'battle of midfielders' as his team prepares to take on Portugal. Dalic praises Portugal's tactical brilliance, particularly expressing concern about the upcoming midfield contest.

The match, set in Toronto, is not just a showdown between two legendary players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric—both pivotal figures for Real Madrid in the past and now in their forties—but also marks a potential farewell on the international stage for one or both of these football icons.

Portugal's lineup features a star-studded midfield including Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, while Croatia has recovered from a rocky start to secure wins over Panama and Ghana. Despite their own ups and downs, Croatia remains wary of Portugal's ball possession capabilities and potential threats, according to coach Dalic.