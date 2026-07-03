Naomi Osaka Shines at Wimbledon: From Fashion Icon to Tennis Star

Naomi Osaka reached the last 16 at Wimbledon by defeating Daria Kasatkina in straight sets. Known for her stylish outfits, the Grand Slam champion is increasingly making her mark on the court. She will face a top-ranked opponent next, demonstrating growing prowess on grass surfaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Naomi Osaka Continued To Make A Statement At Wimbledon As She Paired Her Flair Off The Court With Growing Confidence On It To Dismiss Unseeded Australian Daria Kasatkina On Friday And Reach The Last For The First Time Widely Regarded As One Of Tenniss Top Fashion Trailblazers | Updated: 03-07-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 19:00 IST
Naomi Osaka Shines at Wimbledon: From Fashion Icon to Tennis Star
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka brought her fashion-forward flair and growing confidence to Wimbledon, defeating unseeded Australian Daria Kasatkina with straight sets of 6-1, 6-3, to advance to the last 16 for the first time.

Osaka, considered one of tennis's top fashion influencers, caught attention both for her attire and her game, shedding a floral kimono to dominate Kasatkina on a sunny Court One.

Expressing joy over her victory, Osaka thanked her supporters and revealed her determination to advance further, aiming for a spot in the quarter-finals against either Aryna Sabalenka or Jelena Ostapenko.

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