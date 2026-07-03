Thrills and Triumphs: Day 5 at Wimbledon

Highlights Of The Fifth Day At Wimbledon On Friday Times Gmt Pegula Beats Bouzas Maneiro American Fourth Seed Jessica Pegula Is Yet To Drop A Set In Her Campaign After A Win Over Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro To Reach The Last Osaka Sails Into Fourth Round Fourtime Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka Powered Past Daria Kasatkina To Reach The Fourth Round Of Wimbledon For The First Time Bencic Beats Kalinskaya Last Years Semifinalist And Th Seed Belinda Bencic Stayed Composed Through The Thirdset Tiebreak To Beat Th Seed Anna Kalinskaya Safiullin Knocks Out Fonseca Former Quarterfinalist Roman Safiullin

Day five of Wimbledon provided tennis enthusiasts with a series of thrilling matches as top-seeded players like Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka advanced to the next rounds without losing a set. Pegula's commanding 6-1 6-3 win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro showcased her determination, while Osaka sailed past Daria Kasatkina with an imposing 6-1 6-3 victory.

Belinda Bencic, last year's semi-finalist, demonstrated resilience and composure in her gripping encounter against Anna Kalinskaya, clinching victory after a tense third-set tiebreak. Meanwhile, Roman Safiullin continued his impressive journey by defeating Joao Fonseca with a straight set win.

The excitement is set to continue as defending champion Jannik Sinner faces Jenson Brooksby, and world number one Aryna Sabalenka takes on Jelena Ostapenko. Tennis fans are eager to see seven-time champion Novak Djokovic as he battles Arthur Rinderknech in his quest for a historical 25th Grand Slam title.