Tennis Stars Serve Style on Wimbledon Stage

At Wimbledon, athletes like Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, and Taylor Fritz are captivating audiences not just with their performances, but also with their striking fashion choices. Their attire highlights a growing trend of self-expression in tennis, with players collaborating with sponsors to make bold statements on and off the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | It Is Not Just Naomi Osaka And Her Kill Bill Walkon Kimono That Have Turned Heads At Wimbledon Novak Djokovic And Taylor Fritzs Attire Has Also Caught The Eye At The All England Club As The Male Players And Their Sponsors Seize Their Moment Too Djokovic Has Been Coming Onto Court Wearing A Personalised Lacoste Blazer And Shorts | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:44 IST
Tennis Stars Serve Style on Wimbledon Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wimbledon is not just about the game; it's also about fashion statements this year. Naomi Osaka turned heads with a kimono-inspired outfit, while Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz made their own sartorial marks. This reflects a broader trend of self-expression through clothing among male tennis players.

At the All England Club, stars like Djokovic entered the court wearing customized Lacoste blazers, while Fritz donned a Hugo Boss ensemble. This fashion-forward approach is seen as a marketing opportunity for sponsors, blending athlete identity with brand storytelling, according to Wilson's Joelle Michaeloff.

Tennis fashion has historical roots, with influences from legends like Arthur Ashe. As players like Osaka elevate the style stakes, sponsors are leveraging these moments on social media, creating iconic ensembles that resonate beyond the court.

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