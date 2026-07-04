Unexpected Upset: Alexandra Eala Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon

In a surprising twist at Wimbledon, defending champion Iga Swiatek was eliminated in the third round by rising Filipina star Alexandra Eala. Despite Swiatek's past successes on grass, she was unable to counter Eala's formidable performance, resulting in a stunning outcome at the All England Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Was Knocked Out Of The Third Round Of Wimbledon After A Loss To Rising Filipina Alexandra Eala At The All England Club On Saturday Last Years Triumph Ended Years Of Questions About Swiateks Ability To Excel On Grass But The Polish Third Seed Came Up Short In A Fierce Battle Against Th Seed Eala And Was Left Stunned On Centre Court | Updated: 04-07-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 20:23 IST
Unexpected Upset: Alexandra Eala Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek

Unexpected drama unfolded at Wimbledon as defending champion Iga Swiatek was ousted in the third round by the rising star, Alexandra Eala of the Philippines.

Swiatek, the third seed, had put to rest doubts about her proficiency on grass with last year's victory; however, this year she fell short against Eala's grit and skill.

The match, held on the prestigious Centre Court, saw Swiatek stunned by the 29th seed's remarkable 7-6(9) 6-2 victory.

TRENDING

1
UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

Global
2
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
3
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Self-Testing Reduce Epidemic Deaths in Africa?

Clean Power Alone Won’t Save BRICS From Its Fossil Fuel Trap

Biomass May Be the Missing Piece in the Net-Zero Puzzle

Warming Europe Faces a New Epidemic Risk and Time Is Running Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026