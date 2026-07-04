Unexpected Upset: Alexandra Eala Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon
In a surprising twist at Wimbledon, defending champion Iga Swiatek was eliminated in the third round by rising Filipina star Alexandra Eala. Despite Swiatek's past successes on grass, she was unable to counter Eala's formidable performance, resulting in a stunning outcome at the All England Club.
Unexpected drama unfolded at Wimbledon as defending champion Iga Swiatek was ousted in the third round by the rising star, Alexandra Eala of the Philippines.
Swiatek, the third seed, had put to rest doubts about her proficiency on grass with last year's victory; however, this year she fell short against Eala's grit and skill.
The match, held on the prestigious Centre Court, saw Swiatek stunned by the 29th seed's remarkable 7-6(9) 6-2 victory.