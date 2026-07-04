Springboks Dominate in Thrilling Nations Championship Opener

South Africas Forward Power Proved Decisive As They Scored Seven Tries In Beating England In Johannesburg In A Gruelling Start For Both Countries In The New Nations Championship On Saturday The Springboks Spread Their Tries Among Thomas Du Toit

In an electrifying start to the new Nations Championship, South Africa's Springboks overpowered England in Johannesburg, securing a 45-21 victory. The forward power of the Springboks was evident as they scored seven tries, showcasing a commanding performance on Saturday.

The Springboks' try-scorers included Thomas du Toit, Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Grant Williams, Malcolm Marx, Jesse Kriel, and Ben Jason-Dixon, with Kolbe successfully converting five tries. Despite England's spirited comeback, reducing the deficit to three points at halftime, South Africa's dominance in the second half ensured their win.

England's efforts were not enough as the Springboks extended their lead through strong teamwork and relentless pressure, culminating in decisive tries that sealed their victory. England's hopes dwindled further after two yellow cards left them short-handed in the closing stages, allowing Marx and Dixon to secure South Africa's commanding win.