Sciver-Brunt's Determination to Continue After World Cup Setback

England Captain Nat Sciverbrunt Said She Does Not Want Sundays Defeat By Australia In The Womens Twenty World Cup Final To Be Her Last Appearance At One Of Crickets Showpiece Events England Lost By Seven Wickets At A Soldout Lords As Australia Chased Down A Victory Target Of With Balls To Spare Sciverbrunt

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has expressed her desire to continue competing in major cricket tournaments despite England's recent defeat against Australia in the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final. Australia clinched victory by seven wickets at a packed Lord's, chasing down the target of 151 effortlessly.

Sciver-Brunt, 33, showcased her perseverance throughout the tournament, playing through a calf injury to score a vital 75 in the semi-final against South Africa. Although she added another fifty in the final, her efforts fell short of steering England to victory.

Addressing retirement speculations at the post-match press conference, Sciver-Brunt dismissed the idea of the recent World Cup being her last. She expressed her intent to keep playing, stating, "I'm living day by day," as she looks forward to upcoming tournaments scheduled for 2028 and 2029.