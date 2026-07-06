Mexico's Gallant World Cup Run Ends in Narrow Defeat to England

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum lauded the national team's spirited yet heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign despite a 3-2 loss to England in the Round of 16. She praised the players' determination and highlighted Mexico's unity as a co-host. England advanced to face Norway in the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:25 IST
Mexico's Gallant World Cup Run Ends in Narrow Defeat to England
Mexico's Raul Jimenez looks dejected after the England match following their elimination from the World Cup. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a heartfelt commendation, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has applauded the national football team's spirited efforts in their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, despite their painful exit at the hands of England during the Round of 16.

Posting on the social media platform X, Sheinbaum urged the players to hold their heads high and focus on future aspirations. She emphasized that their achievements would forever remain in the hearts of Mexicans.

England's victory in this closely contested encounter secured their place in the quarter-finals, where they are set to face Norway. The match, a dramatic display of skill and determination, saw England thwart a vigorous Mexican comeback in front of passionate home fans.

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