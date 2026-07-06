Trump Praises Kane as England Triumphs in FIFA World Cup Thriller

United States President Donald Trump commended England's Harry Kane for his decisive role in England's FIFA World Cup victory over Mexico. Kane's performance helped England secure a quarter-final spot against Norway. The match also marked Jude Bellingham as the youngest to make 10 World Cup appearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:27 IST
Trump Praises Kane as England Triumphs in FIFA World Cup Thriller
England capatin Harry Kane celebrating. (Photo: X/@HKane). Image Credit: ANI

In a gripping encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026, England emerged victorious over co-hosts Mexico with a final score of 3-2, thanks in part to a standout performance by England captain Harry Kane. United States President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to praise the Bayern Munich striker, calling him a "GREAT player" for his crucial role in the match.

England's thrilling win was marked by Kane's penalty goal and assist, which advanced the team to the quarter-finals. The match also highlighted Jude Bellingham's record-breaking achievement as the youngest player to make 10 World Cup appearances. Despite being reduced to 10 men after a red card for Jarell Quansah, England held their ground against a resilient Mexican side, who were bidding for their first quarter-final berth in four decades.

The action-packed game saw early dominance by Mexico, but England responded swiftly with two quick goals from Bellingham. Post-halftime, Mexico sparked a comeback attempt, with Raul Jimenez reducing the deficit. However, England's defensive tenacity secured them a spot in the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway in Miami on July 11.

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