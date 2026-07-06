Trump Praises Kane as England Triumphs in FIFA World Cup Thriller

In a gripping encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026, England emerged victorious over co-hosts Mexico with a final score of 3-2, thanks in part to a standout performance by England captain Harry Kane. United States President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to praise the Bayern Munich striker, calling him a "GREAT player" for his crucial role in the match.

England's thrilling win was marked by Kane's penalty goal and assist, which advanced the team to the quarter-finals. The match also highlighted Jude Bellingham's record-breaking achievement as the youngest player to make 10 World Cup appearances. Despite being reduced to 10 men after a red card for Jarell Quansah, England held their ground against a resilient Mexican side, who were bidding for their first quarter-final berth in four decades.

The action-packed game saw early dominance by Mexico, but England responded swiftly with two quick goals from Bellingham. Post-halftime, Mexico sparked a comeback attempt, with Raul Jimenez reducing the deficit. However, England's defensive tenacity secured them a spot in the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway in Miami on July 11.