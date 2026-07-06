Tragedy in the Camps: Monsoon Landslides Claim Lives of Rohingya
A devastating series of landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains has killed at least eight Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh's overcrowded refugee camps. The tragedy highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in the regions, where thousands live in makeshift shelters on unstable hillsides, prone to deadly natural disasters during monsoon season.
The perilous conditions of Bangladesh's Rohingya refugee camps were underscored early Monday as landslides claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, including women and children. Torrential monsoon rains unleashed chaos, leaving a trail of destruction and injuries among thousands sheltered in the world's largest refugee settlement.
The camps, housing over 1.2 million Rohingya who fled Myanmar in 2017, are perched precariously on deforested hillsides. With makeshift bamboo and plastic shelters, these communities are dangerously exposed to natural calamities like landslides during the annual monsoon season, raising the fear of further loss of life.
Authorities have initiated emergency relocations and awareness campaigns, striving to mitigate the risks of additional casualties. Yet, with more rain forecasted, the threat remains, prompting heightened vigilance as the Bangladeshi government continues to monitor the situation and prepare for any potential new influx of refugees from Myanmar.
ALSO READ
-
Tragedy in the Camps: Landslides Devastate Rohingya Refugees
-
Maharashtra Tragedy: Mumbai House Collapse amid Monsoon Chaos
-
Mumbai Rainfall Claims Lives as Buildings Collapse
-
Heroic Rescue: Jammu Police and SDRF Save Four Children from River Tawi
-
Monsoon Fury: Intense Rain and Red Alerts Across India