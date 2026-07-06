Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Russia Summons Swedish Ambassador Over UAV Incident

Russia has summoned Sweden's ambassador to Moscow following an incident involving two UAVs at Stockholm's Russian embassy. The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized Sweden for not adhering to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and demanded comprehensive security measures. Sweden, which joined NATO in 2024, defends its diplomatic security obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias Foreign Ministry Said On Mondayit Had Summoned The Swedish Ambassador To Moscow After Its Embassy In Stockholm Was Attacked By Two Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Uavs On July Russias Foreign Ministry Said In A Statement It Had Told The Head Of Swedens Diplomatic Mission That The Swedish Authorities Inaction In The Face Of The Two Uavs Was Unacceptable A Demand Was Made For The Swedish Side To Strictly Comply With Its Obligations Under The Vienna Convention On Diplomatic Relations And To Take Comprehensive Measures To Put An End To These Incidents | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:29 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Russia Summons Swedish Ambassador Over UAV Incident
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In a move highlighting escalating diplomatic strains, Russia has called in Sweden's ambassador to Moscow. This follows an incident involving two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the Russian embassy in Stockholm on July 2, which Russia labels an attack.

The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized Swedish authorities for their purported inaction during the incident. It asserted the necessity for Sweden to fulfill its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and demanded enhanced security measures.

Sweden, however, downplayed the situation, referring to it as a "drone incident" rather than an attack. It asserted Swedish police are responsible for diplomatic security and reiterated obligations under the Vienna Convention. The incident occurs against the backdrop of Sweden's NATO membership, formalized in 2024.

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