Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Russia Summons Swedish Ambassador Over UAV Incident
Russia has summoned Sweden's ambassador to Moscow following an incident involving two UAVs at Stockholm's Russian embassy. The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized Sweden for not adhering to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and demanded comprehensive security measures. Sweden, which joined NATO in 2024, defends its diplomatic security obligations.
In a move highlighting escalating diplomatic strains, Russia has called in Sweden's ambassador to Moscow. This follows an incident involving two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the Russian embassy in Stockholm on July 2, which Russia labels an attack.
The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized Swedish authorities for their purported inaction during the incident. It asserted the necessity for Sweden to fulfill its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and demanded enhanced security measures.
Sweden, however, downplayed the situation, referring to it as a "drone incident" rather than an attack. It asserted Swedish police are responsible for diplomatic security and reiterated obligations under the Vienna Convention. The incident occurs against the backdrop of Sweden's NATO membership, formalized in 2024.
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