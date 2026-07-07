Revving Up Return: Alpine's Strategic Shift in Formula One

Renault Has A Longterm Plan For Its Alpine Formula One Team But Ceo Francois Provost Has Parked The French Carmakers Previous Timelines For Returning To The Top To Focus On Immediate Improvement Never Mind The Old Threeyear

Renault's Alpine Formula One team has put its long-term ambitions on hold, concentrating instead on immediate improvements, as stated by CEO Francois Provost. The team is currently striving for sixth place in the constructors' standings, having undergone leadership changes and engine partnerships.

At the British Grand Prix, Provost emphasized the priority of stabilizing the team and establishing a strong foundation under the guidance of figures like Flavio Briatore. Alpine is looking forward to setting a new vision after meeting its current goals.

The team aims to harness Formula One's growing popularity, leveraging sponsorships like Gucci from 2027 and utilizing Mercedes engines to enhance their performance this year. Despite media speculation regarding ownership changes, no discussions are in progress, Provost confirmed.