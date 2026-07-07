Revving Up Return: Alpine's Strategic Shift in Formula One
Renault's Alpine Formula One team, under the leadership of CEO Francois Provost, is realigning its objectives for immediate improvement, putting long-term plans on hold. Currently aiming for sixth place in the constructors' standings, the focus is on stabilizing the team and strengthening foundations while boosting performance and sponsorships, with future plans incorporating sustainably fueled engines.
Renault's Alpine Formula One team has put its long-term ambitions on hold, concentrating instead on immediate improvements, as stated by CEO Francois Provost. The team is currently striving for sixth place in the constructors' standings, having undergone leadership changes and engine partnerships.
At the British Grand Prix, Provost emphasized the priority of stabilizing the team and establishing a strong foundation under the guidance of figures like Flavio Briatore. Alpine is looking forward to setting a new vision after meeting its current goals.
The team aims to harness Formula One's growing popularity, leveraging sponsorships like Gucci from 2027 and utilizing Mercedes engines to enhance their performance this year. Despite media speculation regarding ownership changes, no discussions are in progress, Provost confirmed.