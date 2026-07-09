FIFA's Collina Staunchly Defends Referees Amid World Cup 2026 Controversy

Pierluigi Collina, Chief Refereeing Officer for FIFA, issued a robust defense of the match officials' integrity at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, amidst controversies over officiating decisions. Collina insisted that referees work independently, free from external influences, even those as high-ranking as FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Collina's comments came after Egypt's narrow 3-2 loss to Argentina, which saw officiating decisions thrust into the spotlight during the Round of 16. The debate centered around a referee's decision to overturn a crucial second goal for Egypt, citing a foul discovered after a VAR review.

These incidents underscore the ongoing discussions around VAR's role in football. While controversial, Collina affirmed the objectivity of FIFA's application of game laws throughout the tournament. Egypt's strong reaction and subsequent recriminations add to the ongoing criticism of FIFA, particularly following their suspension of an automatic suspension on Folarin Balogun after a red card incident.