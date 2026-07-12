Retired Soccer Players: Inside the Brain's Hidden Struggles

A study involving retired British soccer players found structural brain differences and high rates of anxiety and depression, though no cognitive decline. Researchers are investigating whether repetitive impacts, like heading the ball, raise dementia risk. This ongoing study could transform understanding of brain health in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Retired British Professional Soccer Players Showed Structural Brain Differences And High Rates Of Anxiety And Depression But No Signs Of Cognitive Decline In A Study Looking To Establish If Repetitive Impacts Like Heading The Ball Affect The Risk Of Developing Dementia The Study | Updated: 12-07-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 09:31 IST
Retired Soccer Players: Inside the Brain's Hidden Struggles
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Retired British soccer players are found to have structural brain differences and high rates of anxiety and depression, although cognitive decline remains absent, according to a new study.

Conducted by Imperial College London, the research compared 142 former players to healthy individuals of similar age, using questionnaires, cognitive tests, and MRI scans to analyze brain health.

The study, presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, underscores the growing focus on repetitive head impacts as potential risk factors for dementia, signaling a necessary shift in understanding sports-related neurodegenerative diseases.

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