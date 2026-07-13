Lionel Messi Set for Historic Clash Against England in World Cup Semi-Final

Nearing the twilight of his illustrious international career, Argentina's captain Lionel Messi is preparing to face yet another footballing milestone. On Wednesday, Messi will face the England national team for the first time at the semi-final stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta, marking a pivotal moment for the veteran forward. Despite an extensive career spanning over two decades and encounters with every other World Cup-winning nation, Messi’s record has been notably absent of a clash with the Three Lions, until now.

In his reflections after Argentina's grueling 3-1 victory over Switzerland—an extra-time clash that secured their semi-final berth—Messi expressed the match's significance. 'It's a special match because it's my first time. I've played against everyone except England,' Messi remarked, according to quotes released by FIFA. Acknowledging the historical heft of the English team, he underscored the uniqueness of the encounter, especially at this critical juncture in the World Cup.

Argentina's path to this semi-final bout has been fraught with high tension and resilience. They overcame a determined Swiss side, with Messi providing a crucial assist to Alexis Mac Allister's goal, setting the stage for Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez to seal the triumph. Recovering from a deficit and grueling matches, including their standoff with Cape Verde and comeback against Egypt, Argentina and Messi look poised to add another chapter to the storied Argentina-England rivalry, last contested in 2002. With the World Cup final at stake, and history beckoning them akin to Brazil in 1962, Messi's Argentina is on the cusp of a historic defense of their title.