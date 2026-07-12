Bellingham's Brace Propels England to World Cup Semifinals
Jude Bellingham's double secured a dramatic comeback win for England over Norway, advancing Thomas Tuchel's team to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals. The Real Madrid star scored an equalizer and a decisive extra-time goal, leading England to a 2-1 victory in a thrilling match.
Jude Bellingham delivered a masterclass performance as England triumphed over Norway in a gripping quarterfinal clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Real Madrid midfielder netted twice, including a crucial extra-time goal, to secure a 2-1 comeback victory for Thomas Tuchel's squad after trailing early in the match.
Norway initially looked the stronger side, taking the lead in the 36th minute with a precise finish from Andreas Schjelderup. Before the half ended, Bellingham restored parity with a composed strike, while Harry Kane's subsequent potential go-ahead goal was annulled due to an offside ruling.
The match remained fiercely contested as Torbjorn Heggem's goal for Norway was disallowed upon VAR review because of a foul by Erling Haaland. Both teams saw opportunities thwarted, pushing the game into extra time. Bellingham again emerged as the hero, capitalizing on a goalkeeping error by Orjan Nyland to propel England into the semifinals.
Bellingham's standout performance earned him the Player of the Match award, while he and captain Harry Kane distinguished themselves with six goals each, the first instance of two English players scoring five-plus goals in a tournament. Jordan Pickford also set a record as the most-capped English goalkeeper in World Cup history.
For Norway, the defeat marked the end of a historic campaign, highlighted by their first quarterfinal appearance in a World Cup. Norway had previously reached the Round of 16 twice, alongside a notable group-stage run in 1994.
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