Sports Highlights: From Contracts to Championships

The Edmonton Oilers have sealed a two-year, $2.4 million deal with restricted free agent Colton Dach, who joins them from the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, anticipation builds as Tommy Fleetwood aims for a major win at The Open Championship in his hometown.

As the World Cup approaches its climax, a significant match between France and Spain also marks the last outing for Dallas Stadium's meticulously crafted pitch. In golf, Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick eye victories at Royal Birkdale, while Jannik Sinner triumphs at Wimbledon.

MLB highlights feature the Boston Red Sox entering the All-Star break on a nine-game win streak, and in basketball news, former Kansas player Lagerald Vick faces serious charges. In MLB, Nick Lodolo heads to the injured list, with Chase Petty stepping up for the Reds.