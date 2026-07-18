France Dominates Japan at Inaugural Nations Championship
France triumphed over Japan with a 42-15 victory at the Nations Championship opener in Tokyo. Despite Japan's initial lead, France's dynamic play, spearheaded by hooker Maxime Lamothe, secured their win. Japan, showing moments of brilliance, couldn't sustain their momentum. The Nations Championship continues in November in London.
- Country:
- France
France showcased their rugby supremacy by defeating a spirited Japan 42-15 at the first Nations Championship match held in Tokyo. The French side, featuring standout performances from hooker Maxime Lamothe and fullback Matthieu Jalibert, displayed a powerful mix of pace and precision.
Despite promising signs from Japan, including an early lead from a penalty and a counterattack try by winger Kippei Ishida, France's relentless offensive put them firmly in control. The visitors capitalized on Japan's defensive lapses, with Alexandre Roumat and Maxime Lucu adding tries to extend their lead.
As the competition unfolds, all eyes will be on France's continued dominance with upcoming matches slated for November in London, while Japan aims to regroup and build on their performances at this global event.
ALSO READ
-
All Blacks Dominate Ireland in Historic Eden Park Win
-
France Aims for Bronze Glory in 2026 FIFA World Cup Farewell
-
England Preps for FIFA Showdown After Heartbreaking Argentina Defeat
-
France Cracks Down: Polymarket Betting Website Blocked to Protect Users
-
India and Japan Accelerate Collaborative Efforts for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train