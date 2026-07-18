France Dominates Japan at Inaugural Nations Championship

France showcased their rugby supremacy by defeating a spirited Japan 42-15 at the first Nations Championship match held in Tokyo. The French side, featuring standout performances from hooker Maxime Lamothe and fullback Matthieu Jalibert, displayed a powerful mix of pace and precision.

Despite promising signs from Japan, including an early lead from a penalty and a counterattack try by winger Kippei Ishida, France's relentless offensive put them firmly in control. The visitors capitalized on Japan's defensive lapses, with Alexandre Roumat and Maxime Lucu adding tries to extend their lead.

As the competition unfolds, all eyes will be on France's continued dominance with upcoming matches slated for November in London, while Japan aims to regroup and build on their performances at this global event.