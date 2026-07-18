Drama and Controversy at The British Open: Bryson DeChambeau's Two-Stroke Penalty
Bryson DeChambeau, a leading golfer at the British Open, received a two-stroke penalty for inadvertently improving the area of his swing, reducing his second place lead. Despite this setback, DeChambeau remained determined, sparking discussions on fairness in golf penalties and highlighting the influence of media coverage in sports.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A controversial incident marked Friday's action at the British Open when American golfer Bryson DeChambeau received a two-stroke penalty. The decision came after his remarkable round of 66 left him just one shot off the lead. R&A officials deemed that he had inadvertently improved the area of his swing.
Footage showed DeChambeau stamping down on long grass near his ball's landing. After being informed of the penalty, DeChambeau expressed his determination to fight on in the tournament, stating that the ruling had 'fired him up' for the upcoming weekend rounds.
The incident sparked debates on the fairness of golf rules, with fellow golfer Russell Henley suggesting lesser-known players might not have faced similar scrutiny. The situation underscores the impact of TV coverage on decisions in high-stakes sports events.