Drama and Controversy at The British Open: Bryson DeChambeau's Two-Stroke Penalty

A controversial incident marked Friday's action at the British Open when American golfer Bryson DeChambeau received a two-stroke penalty. The decision came after his remarkable round of 66 left him just one shot off the lead. R&A officials deemed that he had inadvertently improved the area of his swing.

Footage showed DeChambeau stamping down on long grass near his ball's landing. After being informed of the penalty, DeChambeau expressed his determination to fight on in the tournament, stating that the ruling had 'fired him up' for the upcoming weekend rounds.

The incident sparked debates on the fairness of golf rules, with fellow golfer Russell Henley suggesting lesser-known players might not have faced similar scrutiny. The situation underscores the impact of TV coverage on decisions in high-stakes sports events.